Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0356 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $1.66 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01852801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00111096 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,535,721 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

