Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 2,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

