Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on DGICB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 82. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $362.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Donegal Group worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

