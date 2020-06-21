East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $206,791,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,061,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 4,054,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

