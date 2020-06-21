Eidoo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $30.01 million and $3.25 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.56 or 0.05509494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,335,742 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

