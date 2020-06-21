Elysian Hits Market Capitalization of $46,409.98 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $46,409.98 and approximately $193,529.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

