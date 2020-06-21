Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

