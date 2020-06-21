Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Update

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573,463 shares of company stock worth $11,848,163. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 2.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

