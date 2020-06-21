Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $58.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,006,550 shares of company stock worth $940,533,596 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,576,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,072,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.