Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,142,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,740 shares of company stock valued at $72,427. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 245.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after buying an additional 470,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Epizyme by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 303,829 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.