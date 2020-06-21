Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in June

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,174. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Evogene has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Evogene worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

