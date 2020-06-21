ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 596.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.93. 372,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,562. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

