Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 576,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,220,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

EYPT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 11,202,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,673. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 286.40% and a negative net margin of 196.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.