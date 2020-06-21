Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. 160,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,499. The company has a market capitalization of $335.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $392,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $119,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

