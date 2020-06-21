Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FRGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 384,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.