Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 384,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

