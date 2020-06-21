First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 119,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

FCAP stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875. The company has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. First Capital has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Capital by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Capital by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

