First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 175,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after acquiring an additional 75,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.33. 431,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.