First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

FEO stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.

Get First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo alerts:

About First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.