Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PFD opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

