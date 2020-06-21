Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
FLC stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile
