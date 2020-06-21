Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

FLC stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

