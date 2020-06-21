Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 644,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 278,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 1,233.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,587 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the period. 31.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 193,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

