Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FFIC remained flat at $$10.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,859. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian acquired 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

