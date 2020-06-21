Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.71. 3,514,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $149.69. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

