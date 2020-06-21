G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,456. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $624.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.