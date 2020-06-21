Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Gain Capital has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gain Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NYSE GCAP opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

