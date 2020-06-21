Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $9.82 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.01852814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00172555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00111467 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,836,276 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

