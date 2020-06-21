Gifto (GTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.14 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.01851972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00171815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111564 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bibox, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kryptono, Allbit, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Kyber Network, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

