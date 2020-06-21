GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,799.20 ($22.90).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oddo Securities cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($23.29) to GBX 1,530 ($19.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.15) to GBX 1,725 ($21.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

GSK traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,657 ($21.09). 13,415,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,654.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,666.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($23.63).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.40) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9998775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($19.55) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($547.38).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

