Guider (GDR) Market Cap Hits $29,320.01

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 4% against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $29,320.01 and $66.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.56 or 0.05509494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

