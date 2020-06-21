Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harrow Health an industry rank of 138 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 380,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Harrow Health has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 96,800 shares of company stock worth $548,650. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

