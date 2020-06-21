Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given $4.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Harvard Bioscience’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan I. Edrick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 774,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.53. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

