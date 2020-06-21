Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,490,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 66,190,000 shares. Approximately 35.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hertz Global stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,169,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,469,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $27,436.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

