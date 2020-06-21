HOQU Hits Market Cap of $293,639.04 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $293,639.04 and $906,786.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01852801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00111096 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

