Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.43 (Buy) from the seven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace’s rating score has declined by 13.6% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $18.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Howmet Aerospace an industry rank of 198 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,740,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,055,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.60. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

