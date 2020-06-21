Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Bancor Network, HADAX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $45,083.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.05476484 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

