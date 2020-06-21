Ignis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Indodax. Ignis has a market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.01851972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00171815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111564 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbit, STEX, Indodax, Vebitcoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.