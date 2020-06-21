Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Invesco from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 17,773,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563,795. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

