Ivy (IVY) Price Up 207.4% This Week

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 69.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Ivy token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. Ivy has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $213.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded 207.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.56 or 0.05509494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

