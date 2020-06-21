IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given $2.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. IZEA Worldwide’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 41 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IZEA. Craig Hallum cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Murphy bought 7,500 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IZEA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 11,782,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,544,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.37.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.