IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given $2.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. IZEA Worldwide’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 41 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IZEA. Craig Hallum cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.
IZEA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 11,782,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,544,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.37.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.