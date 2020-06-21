JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. JUST Stablecoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01854556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111900 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.