Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Kaman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaman to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE KAMN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard R. Barnhart acquired 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $152,384.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

