KickToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $391,033.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. KickToken has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $391,033.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart, ABCC and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.05476484 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004446 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,340,658,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,951,625,894 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, CoinBene, Dcoin, P2PB2B, Gate.io, HitBTC, Livecoin, OOOBTC, BitMart, YoBit, ABCC, KuCoin, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Exmo, Mercatox, Coinsbit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

