L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L S Starrett during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

Shares of SCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 20,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. L S Starrett has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 4.23.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.