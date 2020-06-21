LINA Price Tops $0.0223 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, LINA has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. LINA has a market cap of $6.50 million and $267,628.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.05476484 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004446 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,524,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars.

