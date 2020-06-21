Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Lithium Americas’ rating score has improved by 20% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.56 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lithium Americas an industry rank of 154 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 594,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 835.26%. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

