Lunyr Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00011812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.01851972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00171815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111564 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

