Maecenas (ART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $285.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $520,749.80 and approximately $285.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.01851972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00171815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111564 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.