Maincoin Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.05527734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013410 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.