Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. 2,640,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,258. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

