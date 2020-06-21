Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 1,011,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

